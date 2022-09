SILLUK, 22 Sep: A weeklong National Service Scheme (NSS) camp, being organised by the NSS unit of Pasighat-based College of Horticulture & Forestry (CHF), got underway here in East Siang district on 20 September.

As part of the camp, which was inaugurated by CHF Dean Prof BN Hazarika, plantation drives were carried out in the government upper primary school campus, the village, and the highway area.