Patients benefit from health camp

YINGKIONG, 22 Sep: Altogether 155 patients benefitted from a ‘health check-up camp-cum-mela’ organised by the Upper Siang District Health Society (NTEP) at the district hospital here on Thursday, under the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.

During the camp, which was launched by DMO Dr Moli Riba, District TB Officer Dr Ahik Miyu expressed gratitude to Health Minister Alo Libang and Geku-Mariyang MLA Kanggong Taku for having adopted the health facilities in their respective constituencies to provide nutritional support to TB patients.

Libang has adopted the district hospital, the Tuting CHC, and the Jengging CHC, while Taku has adopted the Geku and Mariyang CHCs, and the PHCs in Katan and Geying.

Screening for TB, sample collection of presumptive TB cases, general health check-ups, etc, were carried out during the camp, and the people were sensitised to the fact that TB is a curable disease.

The people were also apprised of the services available under the NTEP, and about financial incentives, including the Nikshay Poshan Yojana. (DIPRO)