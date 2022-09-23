Tedir inaugurates ECCE centres

EMCHI, 22 Sep: Education Minister Taba Tedir inaugurated the state’s first Early Childhood Care & Education (ECCE) Centre at the government upper primary school here in Papum Pare district on Thursday.

“Every school should focus on three aspects, namely, development of thinking capacity, learning by doing activities, and adoption of play way method to ensure joyful learning,” the minister said.

He further said that the National Education Policy-2020 “thrives on the five pillars, namely, access, equity, quality, affordability, and accountability.”

“It commits to universal access to quality early childhood education to all children under six years of age,” Tedir said, and informed that the government has decided to open 300 ECCE centres in the state.

He encouraged children to learn basic things in their mother tongue, saying that “it is the only best way to preserve our vanishing mother tongue.”

The minister urged the PRI leaders, including the ZPC, to “adopt one each ECCE centre in their respective segments and nurture it by assisting in providing basic requirements.”

Doimukh MLA Tana Hali Tara, who along with ISSE State Project Director Pige Ligu, Papum Pare DC Sachin Rana, ZPC Chukhu Bablu, and ISSE Deputy State Project Director Neelam Tan, attended the function, appealed to parents to “avail the ECCE facility,” saying that “education starts first from our homes, and, as responsible parents, we all need to create a good academic environment in our homes.”

Ligu, Bablu, and DDSE Tagu Tana Tara also spoke.

Tedir also inaugurated the ECCE centre at the government secondary school in G Sector, Naharlagun, on the same day, in the presence of MLA Techi Kaso, IMC Mayor Tame Phassang, Education Commissioner Padmini Singla, DDSE ST Zara, and others.

The centre will benefit the children of G Sector and nearby colonies. (DIPROs)