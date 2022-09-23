Orientation prog for ‘prabhari officers’

NAMSAI, 22 Sep: ‘Team Nirnay’ of the EdIndia Foundation, in collaboration with the Namsai district administration, conducted an ‘offline orientation session’ here for more than 100 officers of the district appointed as ‘prabhari officers’.

The session revolved around the importance of the project, how different officials will capture data, and how they will utilise the dashboard created by EdIndia.

All the government officers of the district have been engaged as ‘prabhari officers’ of schools assigned to them. The officers will periodically monitor and assess the schools’ performance in terms of infrastructure development, checking dropouts, teachers’ absenteeism, low parent-teacher coordination, and increased learning outcomes.

The EdIndia Foundation (www.edindia.org) was launched by union MoS for Cooperation BL Verma, in the presence of dignitaries, including MP Tapir Gao, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Namsai MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom, Lekan MLA Jummum Ete Deori, the ZPC, the DC, the SP, and HoDs. (DIPRO)