2,700 benefitted from AB-PMJAY, officials say

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 23 Sep: Altogether 2,700 individuals in the state benefitted from the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), the health insurance scheme which provides free healthcare for up to Rs 5 lakhs per family per year, according to officials.

Celebrating the fourth year of the scheme, nursing students of the Arunachal State Nursing Council, led by TRIHMS Director Dr Moji Jini and Chief Minister Aarogya Arunachal Yojana CEO Dr Nabam Peter, participated in a walkathon on Friday morning to create awareness about the scheme.

Dr Peter informed that “the aim is to indulge more beneficiaries under the scheme.”

“All those beneficiaries who could not be identified in the AB-PMJAY scheme but enrolled under the Chief Minister Aarogya Arunachal Yojana will be tagged under the AB-PMJAY,” he said, adding that, “in order to spread information at the grassroots level, a memorandum of understanding has been signed between the CMAAS and the Arunachal Pradesh State Rural Livelihoods Mission, with the help of SHGs.”

Health Principal Secretary Sharat Chauhan, who also attended the event, informed that “the state government has a target enroll 89,000 individuals as beneficiaries.”

“We are also making an effort to include those beneficiaries enrolled under the National Food Security Act be also included in the AB-PMJAY scheme,” he said.

Dr Jini urged the government to “enhance the Rs 5 lakhs health beneficiary scheme and lift it up to a higher amount, pertaining to the economic status of the state.”

Among others, TRIHMS Chief Medical Superintendent Dr Dukum Raina and Arunachal State Nursing Council Principal Boa Yania Taw took part in the event.

More information may be obtained from www.mera.pmjay.gov.in. One may also download the PMJAY app from Play Store. The national helpline number is 14555, and the state helpline number is 1800-2335558.