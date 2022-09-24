NEHRO lodges complaint with NCST over racial slur

ITANAGAR, 23 Sep: The North East Human Rights Organisation (NEHRO) has lodged a complaint with the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) against one Akhilesh Pratap Singh for his alleged racial remarks on a group of people belonging to scheduled tribes from Arunachal Pradesh in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, recently.

The complaint has been filed by the NEHRO’s state affairs secretary Buteng Tayeng.

In his complaint letter, Tayeng stated that the group of people, led by one Toko Sheetal, met Singh in Lucknow on 19 September while marching towards Delhi to highlight alleged misappropriation of funds by the Arunachal Pradesh government.

Singh allegedly insulted and intimidated them, using racial remarks without any reason.

“Akhilesh Pratap Singh even tried inciting disparity for using Indian national flag by Toko Sheetal and her team, as if the Indian national flag is not for the people of Arunachal Pradesh,” Tayeng said in his complaint letter.

“He did not stop there and went on to the extent of social media and started to defame/insult her without any reason,” the complainant said, and requested the commission to take appropriate action against Singh under the Scheduled Castes & Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

The NCST registered the complaint (diary no 8564/IN/2022) on 23 September.