Animal health camp organised

NYODU, 23 Sep: Twenty-five livestock farmers benefitted from an ‘animal health camp-cum-awareness training’, organised by the ICAR AP Centre, in collaboration with the animal husbandry & dairy department, in Nyodu village in Leparada district on Friday.

Veterinary extension education senior scientist Dr Doni Jini gave a lecture on common diseases of poultry and pig, while Senior Veterinary Officer Dr Jumdak Bam dwelt on prevention of diseases in livestock.

Hands-on training was provided to the participants, and around 100 birds were vaccinated against RD disease. Antibiotics, anthelminthics and vitamins were also distributed among the livestock and poultry farmers.