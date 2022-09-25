Awareness prog on Aadhaar-EPIC linking

JOLLANG, 24 Sep: An awareness programme on ‘linking of Aadhaar with electoral photo identity card (EPIC) and the registration process for enrollment in electoral roll’ was conducted at the Don Bosco College (DBC) here on Friday.

During the programme, Chief Electoral Officer Padmini Singla said that an error-free electoral roll is a prerequisite for a free and fair election.

“Hence, as a responsible citizen, the least that each one of us can do is to join the process of purification of electoral roll initiated by the Election Commission of India (ECI) and link the Aadhaar with EPIC,” she said.

Singla informed that the ECI has made another reform by giving opportunity to youths aged 17 plus to apply in advance for voter enrollment, “and they do not have to wait for attaining 18 years of age on 1 January of a year for enrollment.”

Assistant programmer Naren Das and assistant system analyst Hinia Jeram made presentations on linking of Aadhaar with EPIC, and the process of enrollment for new voters, respectively.

SVEEP state nodal officer Lod Takkar, DBC principal Fr Jose George, vice principal sister Suneeta Devasi, and assistant professor Tenzing Norbu also spoke.