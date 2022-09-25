RKMS Aalo lift Boys’ U-17 Subroto Cup

ITANAGAR, 24 Sep: Aalo (West Siang)-based RK Mission School (RKMS) lifted the Boys’ U-17 State Level Subroto Cup, defea-ting GSS Manigong (Shi-Yomi) by 4-1 goals in the final match in Bhalukpong in West Kameng district on Saturday.

Duba Ete scored a brace (25th and 43rd mins), while Tarli Taba (36 min) and Boji Rumi (45 min) scored a goal each for the winning team.

The consolation goal for GSS Manigong was scored by Choti Baki in the 48th minute.

Sonam Dajusow of West Kameng became the highest scorer with 10 goals in his kitty.

Bali Amo of West Siang was declared the best player of the tournament, while the title of the best goalkeeper went to Jomli Loya of the same team (West Siang).

VKV Oyan (East Siang) walked away with the fair play award.