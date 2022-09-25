Input distribution prog

NAMSAI, 24 Sep: A ‘training-cum-input distribution programme’ for farmers was organised at the KVK here by the ICAR’s Basar (Leparada)-based state centre on Saturday.

ICAR Arunachal Pradesh Centre Joint Director Dr H Kalita, who along with KVK Namsai Head Dr Debasis Sasmal attended the programme, encouraged the farmers to be “actively involved in quality seed production system.”

He also apprised the farmers of the “potential and scope of Namsai to be the seed bowl of Arunachal Pradesh.”

Plant breeding & genetics scientist Dr L Touthang explained the “participatory seed production system and scientific techniques of quality seed production system in toria and pea,” while plant protection scientist Dr Madhumita Sonowal spoke about “plant protection techniques in toria and pea seed production.”

Toria, vermicompost, sprayers and garden pea were later distributed to the farmers.