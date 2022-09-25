Nikshay mitras for TB patients registered

NAHARLAGUN, 24 Sep: Sixty nikshay mitras (donors) were registered and 137 TB patients were adopted for one year during a ‘health check-up mela and sensitisation programme on nikshaya mitra’, conducted by the Papum Pare District Health Society (NTEP), in collaboration with the ICR NUHM, the ICR BJP unit and the Borum HWC, here on Thursday.

MLA Techi Kaso, IMC Mayor Tame Phassang, medical officers, BJP leaders and workers, corporators, and others were present on the occasion.

In Tawang, all three MLAs of the district registered themselves as nikshay mitras by adopting TB patients of their respective constituencies on Saturday.

DRCHO Dr Rinchin Neema distributed a month’s ‘food baskets’ provided by the nikshay mitras to each adopted TB patient at the Khandro Drowa Sangmo District Hospital. The food baskets contained 3 kgs of rice, 1.5 kg of pulses, 250 gms of edible oil, 1 kg of milk powder, and 1 tray of egg each.

Dr Neema advised the patients to take their medicines regularly and on time, and to complete the course of medicines prescribed. (With DIPRO input)