Reddy launches ‘SymphoNE’ to boost tourism in NE

NEW DELHI, 24 Sep: DoNER Minister G Kishan Reddy on Saturday launched a two-day virtual conference titled ‘SymphoNE’ to create a roadmap to showcase the unexplored beauty of Northeast India and boost the region’s tourism sector.

SymphoNE is the start of a series of dialogues on the Northeastern region’s development, and is being attended by policy thinkers, stakeholders and influencers with the aim to boost the tourism sector in the Northeast.

It will feature ideation, discussions and formulation of the ideas and suggestions offered by the thought leaders, policy thinkers, social media influencers, travel and tour operators, and senior officials of the DoNER ministry and the state governments.

It aims to develop a one-stop solution to eliminate all obstacles that are being faced by tourists and tour operators.

Terming Northeast a “traveller’s unexplored paradise,” Reddy said that “Northeast India is a rare combination of scenic beauty, unique cultures and abundant in natural resources,” adding that the Centre is committed to ensure rapid development of the region.

Reddy expressed hope that SymphoNE would “serve as a great platform to deliberate and work together to unleash the tourism potential of Northeastern region.”

DoNER Secretary Lok Ranjan said that the conference will be “a game-changer for real ideas and opportunities to unleash the tourism potential of the Northeastern region.”

Terming SymphoNE a “great beginning,” Ranjan assured all stakeholders that the suggestions and feedbacks from partners and stakeholders “will be noted and the ministry will work on a mission mode to fulfil all the expectations.”

NEC Secretary K Moses Chalai said that the Centre is “working towards the next level of tourism growth in the Northeastern region.”

“Tourism has surged in recent years, and with technology and digitisation, tourism in the region will receive a significant boost,” he said.

Several thought leaders, policy thinkers, members of state tourism boards, social media influencers, travel and tour operators, senior tourism officials of the state governments, and local tour operators from the states attended the first day of the conference.

The concluding session will be held on 27 September, and will be addressed by DoNER MoS BL Verma. (PIB)