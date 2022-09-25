State’s mountaineers to go on S&R mission for Mra, Dao

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 24 Sep: Four mountaineers of the state – Tagit Sorang, Taru Hai, Ningchong Rava and Tana Loyi – will be going on a search & rescue (S&R) mission for Everester Tapi Mra and his assistant Niku Dao, who went missing on 17 August while attempting to climb Mt Khyarii Satam in East Kameng district.

Two family members of Mra – his younger brother Dr Tadi Mra and brother-in-law Tanyang Bate – will also be a part of the mission.

Addressing reporters at the press club here on Saturday, Tagin Cultural Society (TCS) secretary Tuter Dulom informed that members of the TCS, along with Mra’s family members and mountaineers Sorang and Hai, met Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Chief Secretary Dharmendra, and other top officials.

Dulom said that the TCS and the mountaineers requested the state government to airlift the S&R mission team to the peak site.

“A direction will be given by the chief secretary for a helicopter for the S&R mission,” Dulom said, adding that, once a helicopter is made available by the Indian Army, “additional locals from East Kameng will also be added to the S&R mission team.”

All the members of the S&R mission have signed an indemnity bond paper, countersigned by the executive magistrate.

One of the clauses in the bond mentions that, in the event of loss of life or property, no claims should be sought from the government.