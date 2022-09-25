APCC demands job termination of APPSC deputy secy

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 24 Sep: The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Saturday demanded “immediate job termination of Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Deputy Secretary Taket Jerang,” who is currently in police custody.

During a press conference at the press club here, APCC spokesperson Zirgi Kadu said that the Congress party is also demanding resignation of APPSC Chairman Nipo Nabam and other members of the commission.

Kadu also demanded that the state government suspend the wife of Tama Saroh, Minoti Borang Saroh, who is from the 2019 APCS batch and is currently serving as district food & civil supplies officer.

The APCC’s other demand is for “creation of an ombudsman in order to keep track of all the interview processes of the commission.”

It is learnt that the police custodial period of the five persons arrested in connection with the APPSC question paper leakage case will be over in two days.