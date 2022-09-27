Drug and liquor outlets raided

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, 26 Sep: The police here in Changlang district raided several suspected drug hubs and small shops in the township where IMFL were being sold illegally.

The police, along with tax & excise officials, seized whisky, rum and beer from several small shops. The shopkeepers were not arrested but were warned of stringent action in case they are found guilty of committing the same offence again.

The Miao Singpho Ramma Hpung (MSRH) and the Singpho Women Organisation (SWO) commended the police for their action. The MSRH also demanded regular checking of inner line permits.

“The administration and police are doing their bit, and now it’s time for the society to come forward to work together as one, so as to nip the menace in the bud,” SWO secretary-general Pinna Kitnal Singpho said.