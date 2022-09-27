APSCW expresses anguish over abusive comment

ITANAGAR, 26 Sep: The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) expressed deep anguish over the alleged abusive and derogatory comment made against one Toko Sheetal by one Akhilesh Pratap Singh in Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, recently.

The commission requested its Uttar Pradesh counterpart to “take suo moto cognisance against Singh for outraging the modesty of women.”

It also requested the ICR SP to “take necessary action to safeguard the dignity of Arunachali women.”

“The commission is very concerned over the increasing crimes against women and girl children, and such comments are a matter of grave concern for safety and security of our women staying in other states,” APSCW Chairperson Kenjum Pakam said in a press release.

She appealed to the public not to take the law in their hands and maintain peace and tranquillity, so that the authority can conduct fair and unbiased investigation into the case.