Plantation drive, med camp held

KOLORIANG, 26 Sep: A plantation drive and a medical camp were organised here in Kurung Kumey district as part of the ‘seva pakhwada’, under the guidance of MLA Lokam Tassar and Kurung Kumey district BJP president Tadar Deven on 25 and 26 September.

The plantation drive was conducted at the circuit house here to mark the 106th birth anniversary of Pt Deen Dayal Upadhaya.

A team of BJP workers, under the leadership of Tassar, participated in a ‘plantation-cum-cleanliness drive’ at the GHSS here and the GSS in Nikja as part of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

A total of 185 patients were screened and 30 people were administered Covid-19 vaccines during the medical camp.

Further, a ‘mass seva pakhwada’, exhibiting the local products in agriculture, horticulture, fisheries, industries, and textile & handlooms, was organised in collaboration with the agri-allied department.

Tassar informed that the BJP team will also go to Sarli, Damin, Huri and Parsi Parlo, near the China border, to create awareness and organise similar programmes. (DIPRO)