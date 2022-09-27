World Pharmacists Day observed

ITANAGAR, 26 Sep: The pharmaceuticals department of the Himalayan University (HU) here observed the World Pharmacists Day on 25 September, in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh Pharmacy Council.

The university conducted an ‘upgradation training programme’ for pharmacists from 11 districts of the state to mark the day.

The HU’s pharmaceutical sciences department head, Dr BR Sarkar, delivered a lecture on ‘Pharmaceutical care process’, while government analyst (AYUSH, DHS, Naharlagun) Martina Gongo highlighted the importance of “good storage practice in pharmacy,” and Itafort UPHC pharmacist Toko Chuna delivered a lecture on ‘Drug dispensing aspects in hospital setup’.

In West Siang district HQ Aalo, the North East Frontier Technical University observed the day. Speakers included Drug Inspector Nabam Siddar, NEFTU academics dean Dr Partha S Rakshit, and others. (With DIPRO input)