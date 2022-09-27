Water research lab set up at JNC

PASIGHAT, 26 Sep: A ‘materials synthesis water research laboratory’, set up by Jawaharlal Nehru College’s (JNC) Physics Assistant Professor, Dr Yana Bagbi, was inaugurated by JNC Principal Dr Tasi Taloh here in East Siang district on Monday.

“The lab has all the necessary equipment for synthesis of nanomaterials, and for testing of water quality,” the JNC informed in a release, adding that the laboratory aspires to “develop biocompatible engineered nanostructured material, and to study their basic structural, chemical and optical properties for the treatment of water (ground and surface).”

“Dr Bagbi has expertise in nanomaterials synthesis, modification and characterisation for the treatment of trace heavy metals from water using physicochemical treatment methods such as adsorption and filtration techniques.

“This lab is targeted to produce low-cost nanosorbents from locally available materials for the design of sustainable filtration cartilage for the purification and treatment of water (ground and surface),” the release stated.

“The outcomes of this low-cost sustainable filtration are to be implemented in the rural regions of Arunachal Pradesh, which will be of greater help for the society,” it added.

The lab is expected to “give enormous benefits to undergraduate BSc physics and chemistry major students to carry out dissertation project work on material synthesis and processing, and it will also benefit the faculty members of the science department to conduct research in material science,” it said.