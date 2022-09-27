Theft accused arrested

KHONSA, 26 Sep: The police here in Tirap district on Monday arrested one Mosun Pansa (34), of Longkai village in Longding district, who is an alleged accused in theft cases registered at the Khonsa police station.

The accused had been absconding for five months.

On 24 September, the police received information through sources that the accused had been spotted near the old petrol pump here, and, after much effort, were able to nab him.

Based on his disclosure, the police recovered two LPG cylinders. Further investigation is on. (DIPRO)