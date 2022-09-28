APPSC forces deputy secy to retire

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 27 Sep: Controversy hit Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) on Tuesday forced its deputy secretary Taket Jerang, who was allegedly involved in the AE (civil) exam question paper leakage case, to retire from service.

APPSC Chairman Nipo Nabam issued a compulsory retirement order to Jerang by invoking Section 56 (j) (i) of the CCS (Pension) Rules. The forcible superannuation came a day after the state government recommended the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

While the agitated aspirants are vociferously demanding termination of APPSC Chairman Nabam and Secretary Jayanta Roy from their posts, the state government has maintained that the APPSC is an autonomous body and certain procedures – which are beyond the state government’s ambit – would have to be followed in order to terminate their jobs.