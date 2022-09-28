100 schools to have separate provision for teaching younger children: CM

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 27 Sep: Chief Minister Pema Khandu informed that 100 schools in the state, “including government and central schools,” will have separate provisions for teaching younger children, and that the government aims to introduce a ‘baby league’.

He said that schools that have physical training (PT) teachers will be prioritised after discussing with the education minister.

The CM said this during his interaction with All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey and other executive members of the AIFF at the DK auditorium here on Tuesday.

Khandu, who is also the president of the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA), expressed hope that, “with this implementation, the scenario of Arunachal Pradesh will be changed as the area of focus will be on the grassroots level.”

“Later, online training will be imparted to all the PT teachers by the AIFF,” the CM said.

“Implementing the self-sustainable model, in collaboration with the district football associations and the APFA, futsal grounds will be constructed in all the districts of the state,” he said.

Chaubey highlighted “the potential of footballers from this land of dawn-lit mountains.”

Citing the example of states like Manipur and Mizoram, the AIFF president encouraged the players and students of the Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy, who were present, to harness their own potential, saying that, “if the neighbouring states can do, then why not sportsperson from Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura and others which share the same geographical condition?”

He said also that “all the coaches appointed will be targeted to get hold of an E Grade licence in order to develop the skills of students in the sport.”

A handbook on ‘baby league’, written in 13 different languages, was also released on the occasion.

Legislative Assembly Speaker PD Sona also spoke.

Others present were officials of the AIFF, and footballers of the state, including students of the SLSA.