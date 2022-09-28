Maintain timeline for projects: DC

BOLENG, 27 Sep: Siang DC Atul Tayeng directed the government departments to “maintain the timeline to complete the 13 CSS saturation schemes” in the district.

Chairing a district level monitoring committee meeting here on Tuesday, the DC said that “the implementation of other schemes is to be strictly confined to the norms as directed in the guidelines.”

The BDOs of Boleng, Pangin, Riga, Kaying, Rebo Perging and Rumgong blocks presented their reports on the ongoing works under the PMAY and the MGNREGA.

The DC directed them to ensure on-time completion of the pending works, and seriously viewed the absence of the DMO in the meeting. (DIPRO)