AALO, 27 Sep: Industry Minister Tumke Bagra inaugurated an ‘Agam Neli’ Van Dhan Vikas Kendra (VDVK) in Hisam village in West Siang district on Tuesday, in the presence of Leparada ZPC Nyabi Jini Dirchi, West Siang DC Penga Tato, and others.

The minister encouraged SHGs to “use the SSI machine for sustainable development,” and advocated organic farming in the district.

The ZPC and the DC also spoke.

The minister also flagged off vehicles under the Aajeevika Gramin Express Yojana. (DIPRO)