National Games: Khandu launches official kits of state contingent

ITANAGAR, 27 Sep: Chief Minister Pema Khandu, along with Arunachal Olympic Association president Taba Tedir and secretary-general Bamang Tago launched the official kits of the state’s contingent for the 36th National Games, here on Tuesday.

Khandu wished the state’s contingent all the best for the National Games, and said that cash incentives for the medal winners in the National Games will be enhanced. He said that he will hold a discussion in this regard with the AOA.

At present, the state government awards Rs 2 lakhs for

an individual gold medal, Rs 1.50 lakh for a silver, and Rs 1 lakh for bronze, while it is Rs 4 lakhs, Rs 3 lakhs and Rs 2 lakhs for team events.

Interacting with the athletes, Khandu said that “it does not matter if you win or lose, but try your level best.”

Arunachal has fielded 17 athletes for the games, besides seven officials.

Abraham K Techi is the chef-de-mission and Tadang Minu is his deputy.

AOA president Tedir is also accompanying the state contingent.

The team

Boxing: Amir Tajo, and Tacho Jomoh.

Weightlifting: Charu Pesi, Jimjang Deru, Sambo Lapung, Vishal Savage, Kh Roshibina Devi, and Ch Nirmala Devi.

Skateboarding: Nani Sonam.

Judo: Kamdon Boi.

Wushu: Realu Boo, Onilu Tega, Taug Ama, Nyeman Wangsu, Mepung Lamgu, Mercy Ngaimong, and Yorna Rosni.