PPA hits back at GoAP

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 27 Sep: The People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) hit back at the state government on Tuesday over the government’s statement denying the charge of corruption levelled against the state BJP.

Addressing reporters at the press club here, PPA secretary-general Kaling Jerang said that the issue should be raised in the state assembly.

Terming corruption “a top-down instead of a bottom-up” practice, the PPA said that “corrupt practices should be condemned by all corners.”

The secretary-general also said that “the PPA is not making allegations without documentary evidence.”

“It is the duty of the citizens to voice against the government if any loopholes

are found, and refrain from giving it a political angle,” he said.

Jerang also questioned the “illegal appointments despite the constituting of Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board and Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission.”