Rescued slow loris released into wild

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 27 Sep: A young male slow loris (Nycticebus bengalensis), which was rescued from Upper Banskata near the Pasighat airport on Monday evening, was released into the Poba reserve forest in East Siang district on Tuesday.

One Suraj Biswakarma, of Pasighat, along with one Ojudhya Modi caught the primate when it had entered into human habitat, and handed it over to the forest department officials.

The residents of Ruksin and Pasighat have so far rescued at least five slow lorises, which were later released into the wild.

The slow loris (commonly known as Bengal slow loris) is listed in the endangered group.