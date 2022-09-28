ULFA (I) militant nabbed

ITANAGAR, 27 Sep: An ULFA (I) militant was nabbed near the Myanmar border in Tirap district, an Assam Rifles officer said on Tuesday.

The Khonsa battalion of the Assam Rifles apprehended the militant from Noglo village near the Myanmar border on Monday, he said.

The militant has been identified as Dibjyoti Senapati alias Dipen Asom, a resident of Dibrugarh in Assam, the officer added.

During interrogation, the militant told the security personnel that he had crossed over to India after deserting his camp in Myanmar due to harsh living conditions and lack of motivation, the officer said. (PTI)