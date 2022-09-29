DC convenes coordination meeting

YINGKIONG, 28 Sep: Upper Siang deputy commissioner Hage Lailang who has joined the district recently, convened a co-ordination meeting with ADC (Hq), branch officers and staffs of DC office to know each other and to know their problems.

He called upon all officers and staffs to keep themselves updated and to work together with dedication to provide better service to public of Upper Siang.

He also asked the ADC to restore biometric attendance system in the office to ensure punctuality and envisaged to create a reading room inside DC office where interested employees and visitors can read books. (DIPRO)