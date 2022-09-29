Six drug peddlers arrested

BORDUMSA, 28 Sep: The Anti-Drug Squad (ADS) led by inspector T Tamut on Monday last, apprehended 6 drug peddlers and users from different locations here in Changlang district and recovered suspected brown sugar (approx 15.22 gms) along with mobile phones, syringes and aluminum foils from their possession.

Those apprehended are Jokhong Singpho (45), Brang Ong Singpho (22), Larang Singpho (31), Bablu Tamuli (28), Laseng Gam Pongtai (36), Sunil Chetia (36), informed Changlang SP Mihin Gambo in a release.