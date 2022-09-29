State IDSP epidemiologists showcase their field investigations at 66th annual national conference

PUNE, 28 Sep: Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) epidemiologists from Arunachal Pradesh showcased their field investigations in the 66th Annual National Conference IPHACON 2022, which was held here in Maharashtra from 23 to 25 Sep last.

Earlier on 20 Sep, 55 officers (25 district surveillance officers, 25 epidemiologists, 5 frontline public health consultants) and 9 mentors from TRIHMS and public health specialists completed a three-month Field Epidemiology Training Program (FETP) for frontline public health professionals, conducted by the

National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), ministry of health and family welfare in partnership with U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and World Health Organization India office.

Scientific papers of 5 district epidemiologists were also selected for oral presentation at the 66th annual IPHACON 2022, held at Bhartiya Vidyapeeth University, Pune. The five epidemiologists were Azen Pujen, Dr. Perde Lombi, Dr. Karmik Nyodu, Dr. Rebecca Basar and Dr. Inya Lollen.

Also, 2 mentors from the state Dr. Dukam Taipodia, who is assistant nodal officer IDSP and Dr. Pallavi Boro, assistant professor TRIHMS, community medicine department, were nominated for the conference by NCDC to guide the epidemiologists.

Dr. Perde Lombi also got an opportunity to be a part of a panel discussion based on FETP’s impact in India. She was selected to participate in the panel discussion which was chaired by Dr. Tran Minh Nhu Nguyen and Dr. Kristin Varderende from the WHO (SEARO), informed a release from state surveillance officer (IDSP) Dr.L.Jampa.