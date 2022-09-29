Two dead, one seriously injured in Zemithang electrocution

[ Bengia Ajum ]

ZEMITHANG, 28 Sep: In a tragic incident, two people lost their lives while one is in critical condition after coming in contact with a high voltage 33kv line here under Tawang district.

The incident happened on Tuesday evening around 5 pm when an ALC was trying to retreat the flag as usual here at the office of the circle officer (CO) when the flag got stuck in the pole.

“As the flag was stuck, the ALC identified as one Lobsang Tenzin sought help from the staff of the Hydropower Development Corporation Limited whose office is located nearby the CO office. Junior engineers Tadar Taram and Joram Kacha joined ALC Lobsang in trying to bring the flag down. When they tried to pull down the flagpole, it came in contact with a 33kv line. ALC Lobsang died on the spot while JE Taram died after reaching PHC,” said an official of Tawang police.

The condition of JE Joram Kacha, though critical, is stated to be stable. He has been taken to Itanagar for further treatment.

“The district administration tried to airlift Kacha along with the body of JE Tadar Taram to Itanagar on Thursday. However, due to bad weather the chopper could not come. Kacha has been taken to Itanagar in an ambulance while body of Taram has also been taken to his native place Nyapin by road,” said an official of Hydropower Development Corporation Limited.

Meanwhile, Tadar Abu Charitable Society has extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and friends of late Tadar Taram.