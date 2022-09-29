Landslide renders many families homeless in Taliha

[ Karda Natam ]

TALIHA, 28 Sep: Massive landslides triggered by incessant rainfall for last two weeks have destroyed many houses in Gandhi colony here in Upper Subansiri district at around 2 am on Wednesday.

However, no casualties have been reported so far.

Damages to houses and properties lost will be ascertained after the verification and assessment by the district administration.

While the aggrieved families are seeking support from the administration, the administration did not pay a visit to the landslide hit area till now.

Many families which were rendered homeless and lost properties are taking shelter in the houses of their relatives in Taliha.