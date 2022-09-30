MLA, DC interact with LBSNAA probationers

SILLUK, 29 Sep: Local MLA Lombo Tayeng, along with East Siang DC Tayi Taggu and Mebo ADC A Koyu interacted with six LBSNAA IAS, IPS and IRS probationers here in East Siang district on Thursday during a Sarkar Aapke Dwar (SAD) camp.

The probationers are stationed here from 24-30 September, in order to understand the grassroots development initiatives.

They said that it was a great experience for them to be in “zero waste Silluk village to learn the best practices,” and that they have interacted with the rural beneficiaries of the state government’s SAD programme.

The LBSNAA probationers/trainees are Vinay Meena (IAS), Prnayal Dhanda (IAS), Faisal Khan (IPS), Ashwin (IRS), Ayush Theohare (IPS), and Savita Gotiyal (IPS). (DIPRO)