Training on soap making underway

NAHARLAGUN, 28 Sep: In all, 30 (thirty) participants are undergoing an Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) and Oju Welfare Association (OWA) conducted two days skill development training programme on soap making which began at Oju Welfare Association here on Wednesday.

Addressing the participants, APSCW chairperson Kenjum Pakam encouraged them to learn from the trainers in order to become self-reliant.

Women and child development advisor Desanglu Pul urged the residents of Swadhar Greh to learn and earn as the state government is focusing on vocal for local.

Resource person of the training, Kipa Yanu shared her experience and journey as an entrepreneur in the field of soap making.

Resource person Dume Taipodia and Mee Herbal representative Harang Daffi also spoke.