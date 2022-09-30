Assam & Arunachal govts committed to resolve boundary issue: Mein

MOHANBARI, 29 Sep: “The Assam and Arunachal Pradesh governments are committed to resolve the seven decades old boundary dispute after the BJP government comes to power at the Centre and both the neighbouring states,” said Deputy CM Chowna Mein.

Interacting with media persons after a joint meeting of the regional committees of Namsai, Lohit and Lower Dibang Valley districts of Arunachal and Tinsukia district of Assam on the boundary issue, held here in Assam on Thursday, Mein, who is also the chairman of the regional committees of Namsai and Lohit districts, said that the boundary issues between Namsai and Tinsukia districts and Lohit and Tinsukia districts “are almost sorted out, as there is no boundary dispute in these two districts with Assam.”

He added that “whatever little differences exist on the proposed ‘as is and where is basis’ by the district administrations of both sides, it will be amicably resolved between the two legislators from both sides, in consultation with the stakeholders.”

The DCM further informed that the regional committees will submit their report to the Assam and Arunachal governments before 15 October. (DCM’s PR Cell)