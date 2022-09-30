Army, ITBP say porter tracks near border pathetic; seek maintenance

HURI, 29 Sep: The Rajput Regiment of the Indian Army, and the 54th Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) have apprised Koloriang MLA Lokam Tassar and Kurung Kumey DC Nighee Bengia of the “pathetic state of the porter tracks towards the China border,” and appealed for early maintenance of the tracks.

The matter was discussed during a two-day meeting among the MLA, the DC and officials of the Rajput Regiment, the ITBP, and the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) here in Kurung Kumey district from 27 to 28 September.

The army and the ITBP also requested the MLA and the DC to ensure “early maintenance of all hanging bridges near the border, as all of those bridges are in a dilapidated state and could lead to accidents.”

Later, Tassar visited the war memorial of the ITBP, and assured to have the memorial building reconstructed with money from his MLALAD fund “at the earliest.”

He also directed the BRO to “expedite the road cutting work near the border areas.”

The MLA, along with district BJP president Tadar Deven also participated in a plantation drive at the Sarli circle office, the ITBP compound in Huri, and the government secondary school in Damin.

The MLA also inaugurated a community hall in Damin. (DIPRO)