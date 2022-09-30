Simba Beer collaborates with ZFM as core partner

NEW DELHI, 29 Sep: One of India’s foremost and leading craft beer brand, Simba, has announced collaboration with the Ziro Festival of Music (ZFM) to become its core partner for this year’s edition of the festival.

“The festival promises to highlight the local cultural practices of the Apatani tribe, its picturesque nature views, chronic blend of independent music performances, sustainable F&B pop stores, and finely crafted Simba beer as part of the four-day festival while listening to some of the most exciting names in the independent music scene,” according to a release.

The ZFM is back after a hiatus of two years, and will be hosted from 29 September to 2 October, in Ziro in Lower Subansiri district. Spread across four days, the outdoor music festival will witness live performances by leading artists and bands such as Baba Sehgal, Laxmi Bomb, Leon Somov & Dileta, and Bipul Chhetri, among others.

“As the core partner of one of the pioneer outdoor music festivals in India, Simba will create unique fan experiences, cave cocktail, on-ground contests aimed at consumer engagement. Simba believes music is the ultimate force in bringing people together and through its partnership with ZFM, the brand wants to create experiences that bring artists and fans even closer together through the thrill of the festival experience,” the release stated.

Talking about the association, Simba Beer COO Ishwaraj Bhatia said: “We resonate with the pop culture; hence it was a natural progression for us to collaborate with the Ziro festival. The Northeast is very close to our hearts and an equally important market for the brand.”

“The ZFM is a community-driven project with a diverse group of people contributing in their own way to make it happen each year. Our ethos have always been to keep it sustainable, eco-friendly, artist-centric and a place for people to come together and discover new music and different cultures. It rides on this basic idea that no matter where we are from, music brings us together. The festival has become one of the largest tourist-attracting events in the state of Arunachal Pradesh,” said Anup Kutty, co-founder and creative producer of the ZFM. (PTI)