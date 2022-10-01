Innovation centre inaugurated

BALIJAN, 30 Sep: An ‘innovation centre-cum-lab’ at the government higher secondary school (GHSS) here in Papum Pare district was inaugurated by Balijan ADC Tasso Gambo, in the presence of Lower Balijan ZPM Tem Pika, DPDO Dr Nikita Panggam, and others on Friday.

“The lab aims to equip students with 21st century skills like critical thinking, problem solving, coding and artificial intelligence,” the Papum Pare DIPRO informed, adding that the “students will be doing curriculum mapped experiments along with their course flow.”

This is the third innovation-cum-lab in Papum Pare district, the other two being at the GHSS Sagalee and the GHSS Doimukh. (DIPRO)