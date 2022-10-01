Rural mart inaugurated

YACHULI, 30 Sep: NABARD DDM Mewang Lowang inaugurated a rural mart, supported by the NABARD, in the market here in Lower Subansiri district on Friday.

The rural mart has been sanctioned to the Khelpu Village Organisation, “comprising 10 SHGs of 93 women members from Yachuli area,” stated a release.

The NABARD will provide grant assistance to cover the initial operational costs, such as rent and salary of salespersons, besides the cost of promotion and basic capital costs.

The scheme is part of the marketing initiatives supported by the NABARD to enable the producers to sell their farm and off-farm products at reasonable prices, avoiding intermediaries, monopoly, and malpractices by established businesspersons.

It will also serve as a link between the producers and the customers, thus aiding generation of additional income and employment at the grassroots level.

Speaking on the occasion, the DDM offered tips on running a marketing venture successfully. He also announced that “the Nyishi handloom has been taken up for geographical indication (GI) registration by the NABARD, and the application has already been filed successfully, which will give a unique identity to the handloom products of the district being produced by the SHG members.”

Among others, Yachuli ZPM Joram Elyu, Yachuli market secretary Joram Tedh, and members of 10 SHGs were present on the occasion.