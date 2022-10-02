Nat’l Voluntary Blood Donation Day observed

NAHARLAGUN, 1 Oct: The National Voluntary Blood Donation Day was observed here on Saturday by the State Blood Transfusion Council (SBTC), with support from the Arunachal Pradesh State AIDS Control Society (APSACS) and the Arunachal Cancer Welfare Society (ACWS).

During the event, SBTC Deputy Director Dr Joram Khopey spoke about “the status of blood centres and improvement of blood services in Arunachal Pradesh.” He sought cooperation and involvement of community-based organisations, students and religious groups in blood donation drives across the state.

Lauding the role of voluntary blood donors, APSACS Project Director Dr Riken Rina spoke about the importance of voluntary blood donation.

Indian Red Cross Society – Arunachal Pradesh (IRCS-AP) secretary Dr Emi Rumi encouraged NSS volunteers to actively participate in voluntary blood donation drives in the state, and to become members of the IRCS-AP.

TRIHMS Blood Centre Medical Officer Dr Tashi Paleng presented the guidelines regarding voluntary blood donation, while ICR SP Jimmy Chiram urged the youths and educational institutions to organise blood donation camps regularly.

Oju Welfare Association chairperson Ratan Anya and reigning Mrs Arunachal and brand ambassador of the ACWS, Daisy Eron Mijiji Ragi also spoke.

Three organisations – the ACWS, the Galo Welfare Society (GWS) and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) – were also felicitated on the occasion.

A voluntary blood donation camp was also organised to mark the culmination of the Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav. Twenty-two units of blood were collected.

Representatives of the GWS, the VHP, the CRPF, the VKV Alumni Association, the Theravada Buddhist Cultural Society, the Arunodaya University, the Bini Yanga Women College, the government college in Doimukh, and the Dera Natung Government College participated in the event.