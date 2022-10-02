GSS Manigong lift U-17 state level Subroto Cup

BHALUKPONG, 1 Oct: Government Secondary School (GSS) Manigong (Shi-Yomi) lifted the Girls’ U-17 4th State Level Subroto Cup, after defeating GSS Silato Miri (Namsai) by a solitary goal in the final played here in West Kameng district on Saturday.

The winning team will represent the state in the International Subroto Cup Tournament next year.

Yani Yorung of GSS Monigong was declared the best player of the tournament.

Binita Panging of GSS Silato Miri was declared the best goalkeeper, while Osi Pegu of State School became the highest scorer.

GSS Nari (Lower Siang) walked away with the ‘fair play team’ award.

Sports Authority of Arunachal (SAA) Chairman Byabang Taj said that the state government is making every effort to improve the standard of football and other sports in the state.

The SAA chairman announced to provide Rs 1 lakh to the winning team during their participation in the International Subroto Cup Tournament next year.

MLA Kumsi Sidisow also announced Rs 1 lakh each for the winners in both the girls’ and the boys’ sections of the tournament. The amounts will be provided during their participation in the International Subroto Cup Tournament next year.

Among others, Sajolang Elite Society president Johny Miji, DSE Marken Kadu, DDSE (Sports & Youth Services) S Ronrang, and Sports Officer Takam Pate witnessed the final match.