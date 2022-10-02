Self-defence trg for schoolgirls underway

KHONSA, 1 Oct: Seventy-two schoolgirls took part in the first phase of ‘Project Sashakti’ – a self-defence training programme for girl children – which was launched at the Nehru stadium here by the Tirap police on Saturday.

The project has been adopted by the Arunachal Pradesh Police under the direction and supervision of the DGP.

Tirap police’s Wangsum Kakho imparted basic self-defence techniques to the participants.

The police expressed appreciation for local entrepreneur Paham Aboh, the principals, headmasters, teachers, students and the Taekwondo Association of Khonsa for joining hands with the Tirap police. (DIPRO)