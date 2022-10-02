Achievers, meritorious students felicitated

NAHARLAGUN, 1 Oct: The Bengia Welfare Society (BWS) felicitated the achievers and meritorious students of the Bengia clan in a function here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, former minister Kahfa Bengia urged the youths and students to study well and serve the society for all-round development. He also appealed to the students and youths to “opt for professional courses.”

BWS chairman Bengia Taniang, along with secretaries Bengia Kagung, Bengia Amit, Bengia Cecilia, Bengia Agung and Bengia Tashi, spoke on various issues concerning the society, and advised the students and youths to abide by the rule of the law and obey their parents and teachers to become worthy citizens of the country.