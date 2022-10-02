‘Mission zero waste’ launched

PASIGHAT, 1 Oct: East Siang DC Tayi Taggu launched a ‘Mission zero waste and plastic-free GTC-Tebo-Raneghat-Legging area’ at the Gramsevak Training Centre (GTC) here in East Siang district on Saturday.

The mission has been taken up by the Green Army Volunteers, under the initiative of the East Siang district unit of the Adi Bane Ane Kebang (ABAK).

Commending the initiative, Taggu said that “keeping our city clean and garbage-free is the responsibility of every member of the society, and cleanliness should be a way of life.”

ABAK president Oming Jamoh Pertin also spoke.

A cleanliness drive was organised on the occasion. Such drives will be held on the first and the third Saturday of every month.

Free ‘recycle bags’ were distributed to the volunteers by the ABAK. More than 200 bags of dry waste were collected for recycling by the Green Army Volunteers. (DIPRO)