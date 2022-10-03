Felicitation prog organised

DAPORIJO, 2 Oct: More than 300 achievers were felicitated during a programme organised by one ‘Team Nakap Nalo PAN Club’ here on 2 October.

Besides mementoes and incentives, “‘android sets were awarded to those who successfully cracked different reputed institutions like MBBS/IIT fields, and also felicitated young students who secured highest percentages in the CBSE/AISSE exams in the current year,” the DIPRO reported.

DDSE Tape Jeram, who along with ZPM Tabu Eri attended the programme, commended the club and said that such programmes would encourage the recipients as well as others to do well in their chosen fields. (DIPRO)