Peace rally held on Int’l Day of Non-violence

KHONSA, 2 Oct: A peace rally was organised here in Tirap district on Sunday to mark the International Day of Non-violence.

People from all walks of life, including members of the All Tirap District Students’ Union and the Nocte Mothers Federation, along with students from various schools participated in the rally.

The programme was organised by the district administration, in collaboration with student organisations and CBOs of Tirap district. It also coincided with the birth anniversary of Havildar Hangpan Dada (Ashok Chakra), who attained martyrdom for the cause of the motherland.

A host of dignitaries, including 6 AR Commanding Officer Col Aman Ahluwalia, Borduria ZPM Chakhin Sarah Wanglat, Lazu EAC DK Thungdok, DSP Togum Gongo, and PWD AE Subhash Chandra Mishra paid homage to the portrait of martyr Hangpan Dada at his memorial in Borduria, in the presence of veer nari Chasan Dada, relatives and villagers of Borduria village.

Responding to the grievance placed by Chasan Dada that she has not received any response from the IOC office in Tinsukia (Assam) regarding her application for a petrol pump in Khonsa, the EAC assured to take up her grievance with the deputy commissioner. (DIPRO)