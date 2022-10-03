Gandhi Jayanti celebrated

AALO, 2 Oct: Gandhi Jayanti was celebrated throughout the state with great enthusiasm on 2 October.

This year’s celebration marked the 153rd birthday anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi.

In Itanagar, Governor BD Mishra led the celebration of Gandhi Jayanti at the Raj Bhavan.

He led a prayer meeting, and paid floral tributes to the Father of the Nation.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor urged the people to “connect themselves with Gandhiji’s ideals,” and said that Gandhi’s “message of cleanliness, education for all and healthy lifestyle stand relevant today and will continue to be relevant in the days to come.”

“Gandhiji’s values of inclusiveness, discipline and transparency are the guiding principles for good governance. All these values are encompassed in his principle of satya and ahimsa,” he said, and urged the people to “emulate the ideals and core values of Mahatma Gandhi and ensure that it reaches every nook and corner of Arunachal Pradesh.”

Mishra also presented a ‘cleanest compound’ award to one Utuk Megu.

The governor’s wife, Neelam Misra, dedicated a documentary titled Gandhi Ka Adarsh, about the principles of Mahatma Gandhi, which was conceptualised, scripted and voiced by Misra herself.

A plantation programme was also organised as part of the celebration.

Also in Itanagar, Municipal Corporation Mayor Tame Phassang flagged off a marathon themed ‘Run for Clean and Green Itanagar’ from KV-II Chimpu’s ground to the Mahatma Gandhi Park in Niti Vihar, in the presence of Deputy Mayor Biri Basang, corporators, ULB Director Liyi Bagra, IMC Commissioner Likha Tejji, Assistant Commissioner Datum Gadi, and others, to mark Gandhi Jayanti.

In the boys’ category, Tapo Darba stood first, Pill Takar stood second, and Ponglai Ponda stood third. They were awarded cash prizes along with trophies and certificates.

In the girls’ category, Sangio Yaik stood first, Asha Taten stood second, and Biki Yateng stood third, and were awarded cash prizes along with trophies and certificates.

In West Siang, cleanliness drives were organised at government offices, colonies, and markets. In headquarters Aalo, DC Penga Tato personally led the cleanliness drive at the DC office.

He narrated Mahatma Gandhi’s life history and advised all to follow Gandhi’s ideologies and refrain from violence in the greater interest of all.

In Anjaw district, HoDs, government staffers, PRI members, students and others celebrated Gandhi Jayanti in Hawai and Hayuliang.

MLA Dasanglu Pul and DC Talo Jerang attended the celebration in Hayuliang.

Activities like prabhat pherry by students, cleanliness drives, tree plantation, etc, were carried out to mark the occasion.

In Upper Subansiri HQ Daporijo, a weeklong ‘seva pakhwada’ concluded on 2 October, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

Local MLA Tanya Soki and ADC Manik Bui separately paid tributes to Gandhi, and delivered speeches on Gandhi’s achievements.

Among others, HoDs and students participated in the event.

In East Kameng district, Environment & Forest Minister Mama Natung celebrated Gandhi Jayanti with the faculty members and students of the Netaji Subash Chandra Bose Aavaaseey Vidyalaya in Nere.

ANSU president Nabam Dodum also participated in the celebration.

The minister unveiled a bust of Mahatma Gandhi in the school campus.

The state BJP also celebrated Gandhi Jayanti “as sewa pakhawada (service fortnight) from 17 September to 2 October,” the party stated in a release.

The party’s members participated in cleanliness drives for 16 days under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, and the activities culminated at the Thupten Gatselling monastery in Itanagar.

The party’s workers, led by state BJP president Biyuram Wahge, paid floral tributes to the Father of the Nation.

In Papum Pare, the 12 Bn NDRF conducted a cleanliness drive on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti in and around Doimukh.

In Upper Siang district, floral tributes were paid to Mahatma Gandhi’s portrait by DC Hage Lailang, ABK president Tadum Libang, officers of the UD & housing department, and others.

Six best sanitation workers, along with two sanitation drivers and four sanitation assistants were felicitated for performing their duties with sincerity and dedication.

The best sanitation workers were felicitated, and a cleanliness drive was organised. (Raj Bhavan, DIPROs & Ors)