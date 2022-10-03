MLA inspects PMGSY projects

HAYULIANG, 2 Oct: Local MLA Dasanglu Pul inspected the status of the ongoing PMGSY projects in Anjaw district on Sunday, in the company of DC Talo Jerang, Hayuliang ADC S Bellai, Chaglagam ZPM Mailu Tega, and others.

The MLA expressed satisfaction over the construction of the roads and bridges, as well as the BT surface work on the BRO-Hutung road.

She directed RWD Executive Engineer L Lowang and the contractors of the PMGSY projects to expedite the works by engaging sufficient men and machineries, in addition to the existing arrangements. (DIPRO)