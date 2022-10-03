National Games: Arunachal eyes another medal

Staff Reporter

GANDHINAGAR, 2 Oct: After two days of medal drought, Arunachal’s hunt for the second medal in the ongoing National Games will resume on Monday.

Ace lifter Sambo Lapung will be the lone participant from Arunachal on Day 4 of the Games on Monday.

The reigning senior national champion will be competing in the men’s 96 kg category.

His main competitor will be the Services Sports Control Board’s Jagdish.

Sambo had lifted 147 kgs in snatch and 189 kgs in clean & jerk, for a total of 336 kgs in the Senior National Weightlifting Championship, which was held in Odisha in March this year.

On Sunday, Ch Nirmala Devi of Arunachal finished sixth among the eight competitors in the women’s 64 kg category.

She lifted a total weight of 189 kgs (snatch 82 kgs + clean & jerk 108 kgs).

The gold and silver medals were won by Punjab’s Jasvir Kaur and Andhra Pradesh’s S Pallavi, respectively.

Kaur lifted a total of 200 kgs. Pallavi lifted a kg less than Kaur.

Arunachal, with one gold medal, were standing at 19th in the medal table when it was updated after the end of Day 3 of the Games on Saturday.

Lifter Charu Pesi won the gold for the state on the opening day on 30 September.